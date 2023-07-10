(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Two Davidson College baseball players were chosen Monday in the MLB Draft.

Wildcats catcher Michael Carico was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round.

Carico’s 2023 season with the Wildcats was hampered by injuries, but in 2022, the Kernersville native was the first Wildcat to be named Atlantic 10 Player of the Year. That spring, he led the nation with a .559 on-base percentage, earned the ABCA/Rawlings National Gold Glove and set a single-season program record with 21 home runs.

He missed two months of play this year after a wrist injury March 3, and was limited to 21 games. Carico hit .350 with six doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

Carico owns six single-season school records, all from 2022, with marks of 71 runs, 43 extra base hits, 166 total bases and an .843 slugging percentage.

His pick marks the second straight year the Wildcats have had a player drafted in the fifth round, following pitcher and Harrisburg native Nolan DeVos’s selection by the Houston Astros last year.

Wilson drafted by Padres

Outfielder Ryan Wilson was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 9th round.

The Durham native had a breakout season this spring, being named the A-10 Conference Player of the Year. He reached an astounding milestone when reached base in all of the Wildcats’ 54 games in 2023.

Wilson also led the team with a .387 batting average, 1.270 OPS, 17 home runs and 54 RBIs. Despite his power, he only struck out 23 times in 194 at-bats.

In 2022, Wilson hit .366 with a 1.073 OPS and eight home runs to be named to the A-10 second team.