HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Wednesday, July 12, the Savannah Bananas are taking over the Dunkin’ at 4605 Hylas Lane, officials said.

From 8-10 a.m., players from both the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals will go behind the counter to serve orders and treat guests to giveaways. The promotion is ahead of the traveling independent team’s game in Kannapolis later that night.

The Bananas will be playing the Cannon Ballers in Kannapolis at the Atrium Health Ballpark Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for fans to get autographs and photos from the Bananas’ team and mascot.

Fans could also win free Munchkins Donut Hole Treats if the opposing team’s designated “donut batter” strikes out.