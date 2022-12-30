CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A sea of red invaded the City of Charlotte on Friday as thousands of fans from across the country packed into Bank of America Stadium for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“We are here really early,” Maryland fan Stew Levy said.

Hours before the start of the game, a crowd of die-hard sports fans waited patiently to enter the stadium.

“Looking forward to joining my wolfpack nation and hopefully cheer us on to a victory,” N.C. State Fan Brian Davis said.

Others filled their downtime with a family tailgate in a nearby parking garage.

“Two decades ago, I was with all of the parents here, so we all brought our kids. We were all roommates from college, so we are all going to be together with our kids to celebrate N.C. State’s win,” Wolfpack fan and graduate Christina Walters said.

Many N.C. State fans made an in-state trek to watch their team play, while their counterparts made cross-country road trips to Charlotte without hesitation.

“We just took the ride down because when Maryland is in the bowl, you’ve got to go,” Maryland fan Brian Caine said.

It’s only a seven-hour drive from College Park to the Queen City, by the way.

“We were coming no matter where they went. Even if we had to fly, we were going to hop on a plane and go where they were going,” Maryland fan Kristen Mathis said.

While thousands finally made their way through the gates, some chose to head to their favorite pub in Uptown.

“We wanted to come [and] watch the game but didn’t really want to pay for the tickets and were like, ‘oh, we will just watch it in a restaurant or something,’” Samantha Pressly said. “I feel like everyone is at the stadium, but it’s still good. It’s still a fun time.”

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl, owned and operated by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, celebrates a victory no matter the outcome of Friday’s game. The game ended 16-12 in favor of Maryland.

This is, it’s celebrating their one-millionth fan in attendance.