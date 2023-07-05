CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Growing up, Madison Fulford lived for Sundays and Panthers football.

“Me and my dad would just bond and watch it every Sunday. It was like our thing,” she said.

Captivated by the athleticism of her favorite player Steve Smith Sr., the Concord native began to dream of herself playing. However, at the time, it simply wasn’t possible.

“I wasn’t allowed,” Fulford explained. “One, because it was all boys playing, and two, my mom didn’t want me to get hurt.”

But mom couldn’t stop her years later when the former three-sport star athlete at Jay M Robinson High School started playing flag football with her fellow Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Base.

That’s when opportunity came knocking unexpectedly.

“This guy who coaches women’s flag, and he was like, yea, you’re pretty good,” she said. “And I was like yeah.”

Funny how life works.

Fulford is now following her passion, and in a crazy twist of fate, the 28-year-old is doing it near where she grew up along with the USA women’s national flag football team.

They and the men’s team are taking part in the International Federation of American Football Americas Continental Flag Football Championship at the United States Performance Center here in Charlotte.

“You’re looking upwards of 2000 athletes from the U.S. and seven other countries,” said USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck.

As it turns out, Fulford is joining the sport at exactly the right time.

“What we’re seeing is just incredible interest, particularly in the girls of women’s side,” Hallenbeck explained. “We’re evolving now from what really is a recreational sport at the youth level, intermural to college level, and adult amateur, beyond that.”

Hallenbeck believes the sport is growing so fast it has a legitimate shot at becoming an Olympic event in 2028 when the Summer Games return in Los Angeles.

Fulford has her fingers crossed.

“The dream is there, and we’re going to continue to that push,” she said.

Fulford hopes to be still playing by then. But even if she’s not, she can at least say she played in front of the guy who inspired her in the first place.

“Steve Smith was here today,” she smiles. “For him to see me score, I really don’t have the words for it.”

A full-circle moment for an athlete in a sport whose only direction now appears to be up.