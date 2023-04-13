WILMINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Charlotte 49ers assistant basketball coach Nicole Woods is now leading the women’s program at UNC Wilmington, the school announced Thursday.

Woods takes over the Seahawks after 10 years on the staff at Charlotte, where she most recently served as associate head coach under head coach Cara Consuegra. She also worked as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Stetson (2011-13) after beginning her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (2009-11).

Woods also has strong ties to Gaston County. She’s a native of Gastonia and played for Belmont Abbey from 2002-06, where she was a Division II All-American and Conference Player of the Year.

“I want to thank Chancellor (Aswani) Volety, Mike Oblinger and Tiffany Tucker for believing in me,” said Woods in a press release. “The three of us will do remarkable things together. It will be a pleasure to work for such an amazing administration and I am ready to lead this program to progressing daily, while positively impacting the lives of these young ladies.”

Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill offered his support on the hire via Twitter:

She’s spent the last six seasons with the 49ers as the recruiting coordinator and helped Charlotte pile up four WNIT berths (2014, 2016, 2019, 2021) and one NCAA Tournament appearance. The 49ers captured the 2022 Conference USA Championship.

Charlotte racked up five winning seasons and four 20-win campaigns during Woods’ time in the Queen City. With Woods on the staff, the 49ers recorded a C-USA winning percentage of .500 or better in nine straight seasons from 2013-22, capped by a 15-3 conference mark in the 2022 championship season.