Captain Munnerlyn, left, is shown after an interception with the Panthers in 2018. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Carolina Panthers defensive player has joined the Myers Park High School football staff.

The Mustangs announced the hire Sunday night of Captain Munnerlyn, who was drafted by the Panthers in 2009 after his college career with University of South Carolina. He played seven years for the Panthers over two stints, the last coming in 2018.

“Coach Munnerlyn will coach the corners this season and will bring a plethora of knowledge to our secondary,” the teams Tweet reads.

Over his 10-year NFL career, he totaled 529 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Munnerlyn will be joining the Myers Park staff under first-year head coach Chris James. The Mustangs went 3-7 last fall under Jason McManus.

This will be the second time in recent years a former NFL cornerback has coached at Myers Park. Prior to his stint with UNC, Detroit Lions assistant Dre Bly was on the Mustangs’ staff in 2018 when his son attended the school.