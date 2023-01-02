Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be interested in the Panthers’ head coaching position. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A popular college football coach recently expressed interest in leading the Carolina Panthers next season.

CSL’s Will Kunkel learned that current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could drop his hat in the ring when the team starts looking for new coaches.

Jim Harbaugh has made it known he’s sincere in his interest in the Panthers head coaching job. He likes the roster and loves the opportunity, sources tell @CSLonQCN.

The Broncos job is not as attractive to Harbaugh because of Herbert and Mahomes in the same division. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 2, 2023

The talk comes days after No. 2 Michigan suffered a shocking loss to No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs came away with a 51-45 win as the Wolverines faltered in the fourth quarter.

Fans are interested in current interim coach and Charlotte native Steve Wilks for the job after he put the Panthers within striking playoff distance. However, it all could come down to who owner David Tepper wants to lead the team onto the field.

As for Harbaugh, TheAthletic.com reported that Harbaugh would leave Ann Arbor if a pro team offered him a job.

The Broncos and other NFL teams are interested in Harbaugh. The Colts are also seeking a coach.

Harbaugh, the 2011 NFL coach of the year, also played his final season as a player in 2001. The quarterback dressed for six games that season but did not make the field.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

At 59, the current Wolverines coach boasts a 132-52 record in the college ranks. As a pro coach, he has a 49-22-1 record with the San Francisco 49ers in only four seasons.