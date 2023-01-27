CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Door Dash customers are not often more excited to meet their driver than get their food, but that happened a couple of moments ago in North Meck.

“It was kind of funny because I be walking around Charlotte doing Door Dash,” said Isaiah Evans. “Everyone [that I picked up food for was] like I know you, ‘You play basketball!'”

Correction: plays and dominates.

The Vikings junior took the after-school job to buy shoes, which he ended up getting.

“He’s a special kid. A great kid,” North Mecklenburg head coach Duane Lewis said.

Clearly, he’s also one who’s open to work.

The 17-year-old goes after what he wants, and what he wants now is to be the best player in the nation.

“Nothing is the limit,” Evans said. “We always try and strive to be greater.”

Currently, Evans, who averages 25 points a game, is ranked 16th in his class by 24-7 Sports. That’s impressive, but even more impressive, considering he was a virtual unknown coming out of middle school.

“I can remember him as a 9th grader coming up here, and we ran on the track, and we’re lifting,” Lewis remembers. “He’s calling me like, ‘What else do I need to be doing at home?'”

Starting with workouts at 5:00 a.m., Evans proceeded to do all that was asked.

An eight-inch growth spurt didn’t hurt either.

Big-name coaches like Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing have taken note. Currently, the 6-6 guard has so many division one offers he’s lost count.

“It was probably upwards of 20,” he figured. “I probably got like 27, something like that.”

Among Evans’ offers are four Carolina schools: N.C. State, Clemson, App State, and Coastal Carolina. He recently went on an official visit to Duke.

Evans says he will take his time picking his school, but he already knows what he’s looking for. He says it’s got to be a good fit, both around campus and on the court.

“I feel like I’m a player who thrives in fast-paced teams,” he explained.

Whoever gets him will be lucky. After all, they’re not just getting an all-star basketball player; they’re also getting one heck of a Door Dash driver.