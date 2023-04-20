GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The first pitch of the 2023 season has nearly arrived for the Gastonia Honey Hunters and the team is welcoming fans back in style.

The season’s events kick off Fan Fest on Sunday, April 23, and a spring training matchup against rival High Point Rockers.

The events kick off at 2:35 p.m. with tickets starting as low as $8. Children 12 and under can enter for free.

Fans can meet the team and kids can run the bases after the game.

The Honey Hunter’s opening day matchup is set for April 28 at 6:35 p.m. to begin a home stand against Frederick:

Friday, April 28: Opening Night presented by GSM Services (free t-shirts)

Saturday, April 29

Sunday, April 30: Sun Drop Sunday

