Hickory will have a dedication next week for a home plate in use for 50 years.

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory officials will dedicate a baseball home plate in use for 50 years at Claremont Central High School next week.

Community leaders plan on the dedication at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for Dec. 14 at noon. The ceremony will present an informative presentation of the home plate’s history.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, Claremont Central High School graduate Bob Duckworth and Hickory High School Athletic Director/Head Baseball Coach David Craft will speak at the afternoon event. Other scheduled speakers include Claremont Central High School graduate and former baseball player Danny Thompson and Claremont Central High School graduate and former baseball player Charles Young.

The school used the plate from 1928 to 1978 on the high school baseball field. Records have the baseball field located in the southeast corner of the current parking area of the SALT Block Foundation, near the entrance to Catawba Science Center. The library is now in what would’ve been the center field.

Roger Martin, Claremont Central High School Class of 1967, salvaged the plate the day construction began for the current SALT Block and stored it at his home. Martin died in 2017.

Many people in Hickory touched this home plate over the years through high school athletics or recreational sports activities. Martin’s friends felt the historical plate would help people in the community connect with their past.

Duckworth, a graduate of the last class of Claremont Central High School in 1972, approached the City of Hickory to find an appropriate place for a home plate permanent display.

The plate will hang on display in the lobby of the library. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE, on the SALT Block in Hickory.