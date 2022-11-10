WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WGHP/QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The threat of severe weather on Friday from Tropical Storm Nicole forced some high school football finals to Thursday, including a playoff matchup between the Weddington Warriors and the Cox Mill Chargers.

Fans, families, and players showed out Thursday night in Weddington for the intense and closely watched matchup.

As they entered the night, the Warriors looked to keep their 10-1 season alive against the 9-2 Chargers.

Despite the winds, the heavy rains, and the dominant performance of the Warriors, fans stayed through each play.

Donte Hunter, the father of Cox Mill quarterback Dymere Edwards, told Queen City News before the game that the turnout of fans was incredibly encouraging.

“It was supposed to be [Friday], so you kind of had to change your work schedule,” Hunter said. “Change everything. So, to see this many people show up is just amazing.”

“This is probably something that we won’t appreciate now, but five, ten years down the road, we’ll come back to a playoff game and will appreciate it.”