CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Jordan Brand has taken over Charlotte as the Spectrum Center will host the inaugural Jumpman Invitational from December 20th through 21st.

The invitational is being put on by the Charlotte Sports Foundation in conjunction with Jordan Brand to host an annual event that makes Charlotte a premiere college basketball destination.

“The Charlotte Sports Foundation wants to bring events that have a large economic impact but also affect the quality of life,” said Miller Yoho, Director of Communications and Marketing for The Charlotte Sports Foundation. “I think this is certainly an event that Charlotteans are going to be proud of, that they will come to year after year and it’s something you circle on your calendar and it’s a can’t miss.”

If you go to the Jumpman Invitational website, you’ll see the slogan “only the Queen City could host this much royalty,” meaning there was no better-suited city to host the event in.

“North Carolina has such a rich basketball history, but also with the Hornets being an incredible space to play, and then also the owner being Michael Jordan who has a little bit of a tie to the Jordan Brand,” joked Yoho. “The decision to come to Charlotte was easy.”