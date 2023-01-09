MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour announced that four NASCAR icons would own the series when it starts up on March 11 in Kenly, N.C.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, and Justin Marks announced their acquisition of the Southeast’s premier asphalt late-model racing series on Monday.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Eamhardt Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer and current NBC Sports analyst. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”

Aside from the ownership transition from McNelly, the CARS Tour will remain unchanged. The 2023 schedule includes 19 race weekends, with North Wilkesboro, Hickory, and Granite Falls stops. McNelly and his staff will continue to oversee operations and track events.

The NASCAR guys bring their industry experience through their respective business units: DEJ Management, Jeff Burton Autosports, Inc., Kevin Harvick, Inc., and Trackhouse Racing.

“Owning and developing the CARS Tour has been an honor and one immensely proud of.” McNelly said. “Fortunately, it’s in the best of hands with this new group. They have the passion and talent to take the Tour to the next level. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings for everyone involved.”

Earnhardt Jr., Burton, Harvick, and Marks are all former or current drivers.

Founded in 2014 as a continuation of the former Pro Cup Series, the CARS Tour enters its ninth season in 2023. Uniquely, the CARS Tour features both Pro Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars competing at the same track on the same night, becoming the first series of its kind to host two premier divisions under its banner at the same event.”

The CARS Tour has produced several notable drivers, including Josh Berry, Harrison Burton, William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer, and Myatt Snider, as well as current series stars like Carson Kvapil, Deac McCaskill, Bobby McCarty, and Layne Riggs.

The CARS Tour season kicks off at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly on Saturday, March 11.