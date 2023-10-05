CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski converted two penalty kicks in the first half and Charlotte beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Charlotte (8-11-12) is on a club-record nine-match unbeaten streak at home, with three wins, and is 8-1-8 in its last 17 home matches in all competitions.

Toronto (4-18-10) had its losing streak extended to five games. Toronto has lost nine straight away from home, the last seven by shutouts, in all competitions and is winless in 20 straight road matches in all competitions. Its last road win came in Charlotte in late August of last season.

Swiderski became the 10th player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in each of an expansion team’s first two seasons. Swiderski entered needing just one goal to become the fifth player from Poland to score 20 regular-season goals.

Midfielder Brecht Dejaegere made it 3-0 in the 56th on an acrobatic, back-heel flick. It was his first goal in a Charlotte uniform.

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina totaled three saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season. Luka Gavran had three saves for Toronto in his third career start.

New Toronto coach John Herdman was on hand to watch interim coach Terry Dunfield and his team.

Charlotte travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Toronto stays on the road to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.