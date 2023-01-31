CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After replacing its manager midseason last year, the Charlotte Knights have named its new manager.

32-year-old Justin Jirschele will become the 24th manager in franchise history, the club announced Tuesday. Jirschele played for the Knights between 2014-2015 and also managed the Single-A Kannapolis team in 2017. The club will officially welcome him during an introductory news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

The Knights’ season opens on March 31st at home against Memphis at 7:05 p.m., a Friday night which means there will be a fireworks show.

This will be his seventh season with the Chicago White Sox organization.

Jirschele’s father is currently the manager of the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers and has been in the Kansas City Royals organization for 32 years.

Wes Helms was relieved of his duties midseason and still no reason has been given for his dismissal. He initially received just a suspension.