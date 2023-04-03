CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s time to play ball, there’s one leading man the Charlotte Knights count on to start the game.

Ken Conrad’s baritone voice booms over Truist Field in Uptown as the public address announcer.

“We look at each other and say this and vocalize it each game that ‘Guys remember we are getting paid to watch baseball,’ and that is a gift, it really is,” Conrad said.

He has worked behind the mic for more than two decades. His first love was radio.

“I got a call from the Knights, and they said, ‘How would you like to do some public address announcing?’” I said, ‘I don’t know any of that. I don’t know the rules of baseball.’ They said, ‘You don’t have to know any of that; you just have to announce batters and read some commercials,’” Conrad said. “I said, ‘Okay, I’ll try it out.’ I tried it out, and I loved it.”

Ken Conrad says he’ll work with the Knights as long as the team will have him.

Conrad said his day starts hours before the first pitch. He works with members of both teams’ radio crews to ensure he knows the correct pronunciation of every batter that will step to the plate.

“It is like getting ready for a Broadway show or a concert,” he said.

He said he greatly appreciates the young players who keep the game exciting and the fans who keep the stadium energized.

“You see some great baseball. You get to see the up-and-coming stars. We get players sent down on rehab for whatever reason – it is amazing the names that have come through here,” Conrad said. “If I had known at the time that Aaron Judge was going to be the player he is for the Yankees right now, I probably would have spent a little more time staring at him down on the field when he came through with Scranton.”

Conrad said he plans to continue the work as long as the team will have him.

“The fact that I am able to do this every summer is something I look forward to is a great part of my life, and something I’m proud of,” Conrad said.