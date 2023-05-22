CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clint Frazier is back in the big leagues.

Frazier was on fire in Charlotte last week before the White Sox called him up. He hit seven home runs in his first 15 games after being released by Round Rock with just one home run in 15 games.

Frazier was one of the most highly touted prospects after being drafted 5th overall by the Indians. He was then traded to the Yankees three years later. Frazier had some success in New York. Unfortunately, he suffered two concussions in a short period of time which hampered his growth.

He was later traded to the Cubs and played in the minors before his return to MLB.