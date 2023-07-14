CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – One could say the last four seasons for Myers Park football marked the beginning of a new era with a new head coach at the helm.

However, this time around, things feel a bit different with Chris James in charge.

“Every coach brings a different thing to the table,” said Jahari McDonald. “Coach James isn’t just good on the field; he’s good off the field too. He’s like another dad to me.”

The 34-year-old James joined the Mustangs last season as defensive coordinator before being promoted to the top spot in February. Having the chance to lead a program for the first time in his career is something he says still hasn’t sunk in just yet.

“It hasn’t hit me yet because, to me, it’s still just coaching,” said James. “It’s making sure we got the pieces in the right places. My coaching staff, I can’t speak enough about them and how much work and effort they’re putting into this.”

It’s a staff that includes men with plenty of experience at the highest level of football — most notably former Panther Captain Munnerlyn.

The 10-year NFL vet didn’t expect to join the coaching ranks so soon, but he’s looking forward to passing down the knowledge that he’s gotten over the years.

“I’ve been running from it for a while. Even my high school coach told me one day; I’d be a wonderful coach,” said Munnerlyn. “I ran from it for a while, but I think the time was right. I’ve been out of the NFL for three years now, and I think it was time for me to tap into my next chapter in my life, and the next chapter is to pour into these kids.”

Another big addition for the Mustangs comes on offense in sophomore wide receiver Brody Keefe. The Marvin Ridge transfer is already on track to play big-time college ball as he holds offers from schools such as Georgia, Ohio State, UNC, and South Carolina. The adjustment to his new home has been a smooth one so far.

“Everything has been good,” said Brody Keefe. “I’ve just been getting used to the system and getting close to the guys I’m playing with. The energy and everything around here has been really good. They’re really welcome people.”

As for Keefe and his new teammates, the seniors look to go out on a high note after winning just five games total the previous two seasons.

“Last year, we were 3-7, and everybody doubted us,” McDonald said. “Nobody is really afraid of us, so we have to come in strong, win that first game, and take care of what we need to do.”

And the Mustangs will have quite the test out of the gate.

They’ll open the Turf Kings Charlotte Invitational against Charlotte Christian at noon on August 19th.