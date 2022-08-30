CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pay bump for Minor League Baseball players could be on the way after the MLB Players Association announced a campaign to unionize the Minor League.

The move could impact area staples like the Charlotte Knights and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Major League Baseball might finally have to play ball with the minor league players who, for decades, have been requesting better wages.

“Still same issues,” said former Major League player Jeff Schaefer, “Same issues. No doubt about it. Worried about money and things like that along the way. It’s always been a big deal.”

Schaefer played 14 years professionally, 8 1/2 of them in the minors, and knows all too well the struggles of starting.

“$1,800 a month now if you’re a rookie ball player,” he said. “Little bit close to $2,800 a month if you’re a AAA player, so you can see the disparity there, but when I played, it was $750 for the entire month,” he continued. “You feel like you’re a professional, but you don’t feel like you’re compensated accordingly.”

There are roughly 5,000 minor league players, including the Charlotte Knights and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced it sent authorization cards to all of them, essentially inviting them to the union and the bargaining table.

Queen City News reached out to both minor league teams in our area; the Knights declined to comment. QCN has yet to hear back from the Cannon Ballers. Schaefer explains the paychecks come from the sport — not the ballpark.

“They’re privately-owned businesses,” he said about the area ballparks. “Minor league is making good money. The appreciation of all these organizations, all these facilities and things like that, is great. Good for them! They’re entrepreneurs, but the MLB is the one that’s cashing in.”