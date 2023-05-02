CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina high school athletes may soon be able to make money off brand deals, endorsements, appearances, and more.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association board will vote on a policy that clears the way for athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

For private schools, their athletic association does not explicitly ban student-athletes from collecting a check from brand endorsements and deals.

A group of athletic directors, principals, and superintendents drafted a new policy that could open the door for all athletes to earn money on NIL deals.

Chad Grier, head football coach at Providence Day School, has dealt with thousands of student-athletes with different stories.

“Clearly, there’s kids of every background and every need or lack of need, and a lot of kids can benefit from this,” Grier said.

The policy block athletes from getting deals from companies that sell alcohol, cannabis, guns, and other products inappropriate for minors.

It also bans coaches from acting as agents while requiring disclosure of all deals to school and state officials.

“I think it covered all the right spots of what’s permissible and not permissible,” Grier said. “Enforcement is always a challenge right now in college; that’s going to be the challenge for everybody.”

Twenty-seven states, including Tennessee, allow athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. Ten others are considering it, and a dozen, including South Carolina and Virginia, have banned it.

Grier says if approved, this could help level the playing field.

“I talk to coaches all the time who tell me this group of kids may not make it to workouts because they have to get a job at night; they’re working during the summer,” Grier said. “They’ve got to make money to help pay the bills and feed themselves. So, if there are kids that can take advantage of NIL and not have to do those things, more kids can play ball, and more kids can get impacted by the great coaches we have in our city; that’s good for kids.”

The policy committee for the NCHSAA has already recommended the NIL policy pass — the full board votes on this policy Wednesday.

If passed, students can start cashing in on their name, image, and likeness by July.

If approved, student-athletes, parents, coaches, athletic directors, and principals must complete a NIL course yearly.