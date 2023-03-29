RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sports betting is one step closer to becoming a law in North Carolina.

The N.C. House of Representatives voted in favor of house bill 347 (HB347) on Wednesday afternoon; the vote passed 64-45 with 109 total votes.

It would legalize mobile sports betting across the state. People who are at least 21 would be allowed to bet on professional, college and Olympic-type athletics starting early next year.

If the bill is signed into law once after heading to the Senate, it taxes sports betting operators adjusted gross revenue by 14%.

That money would then be put back into the state through college athletic departments and a new fund to attract sporting events to the state.