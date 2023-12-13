CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal judge is issuing a 14-day temporary restraining order to the NCAA over its transfer policy.

The ruling means college athletes who were denied playing time immediately after transferring Division I schools a second time can lace up their shoes again — for now.

“The NCAA transfer rule now is you get one free transfer and after that, you have to sit out a season unless you get a waiver,” says sports and entertainment attorney Melinda Morris Zanoni.

The restraining order comes as Attorney General Josh Stein was among several state legal officials nationwide who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA over the second-transfer penalty.

Zanoni says the required waiver was the key issue.

“The problem is the waivers are subjective and they’re inconsistently applied,” she explained. “So, if you say, ‘I had a physical injury or I had a mental health issue,’ you might get a waiver. But if you say, ‘I didn’t get enough playing time,’ you’re probably not going to get the waiver.”

The eligibility rule controversy surfaced after the benching of North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker to start the 2023 season. It came after the West Charlotte grad transferred twice due to injuries and COVID canceling the 2020 season at N.C. Central University.

Under NCAA rules, regulators would not consider other transfer factors, including academic considerations or playing time. Walker finally got his waiver in October, allowing him to finish the 2023 season with the Tar Heels.

“It was it’s been an interesting day, and it’s just it’s crazy to me, like how much everything changes all the time,” Zanoni said. “You know, just when you get one set of rules, something else shifts like what happened today.”

The judge is also blocking regulators from retroactively punishing athletes for at least the next 14 days. Zanoni says it’s a signal the judge may doubt the NCAA’s standing.

“The pros, as far as I see it, is more competition, right?” Zanoni said. “More autonomy to the athletes, which is never a bad thing. And you got kids caught in the middle let the kids play. The con is, you’ve got a transfer portal that has already been completely upended in college sports and it opens the floodgates to even more transfers.”

The biggest impact appears to be on active transfers for winter sports like basketball who can now play over the next two weeks.

Wednesday’s decision is not a permanent strike-down of NCAA rules. The next hearing, which will be for a preliminary injunction to keep this rule in effect until the case goes to trial or is settled, will be Dec. 27.