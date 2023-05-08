CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In life, change is inevitable. No high school program around Charlotte knows change better than Myers Park football.

The Mustangs are now on their fifth head coach in the last five seasons. Their latest hire is taking over a team coming off a rare losing season at 3-7.

“Last year was an embarrassing year,” said quarterback Wendell Thompson. “We’re ready to get to it this year and prove someone wrong.”

Cornerback Parks Cromwell hopes the experience this group has gone through will help come August. In 2021, the team forfeited all of its wins due to using ineligible players.

“It’s been very difficult,” he said. “All I know is that we stuck with the players and built that connection. We’ve been through rough times but I will admit that.”

The man who aims to bring stability to the stable is Chris James.

He was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach back in February. His presence at the helm has been a breath of fresh air, especially to his group of 17 rising seniors.

“Whenever the administration called Coach James as head coach I saw all the players light up because they saw a familiar face and it was awesome to see,” Cromwell said. “Glad to see him be head coach.”

For James, it’s about returning to the type of success from not that long ago.

“My big thing for the senior class and the rest of the kids is we’re looking to establish the program from what it used to be which was a very successful program,” James said. “Some people say we’ve had down years with the inconsistencies and all of those things when looking at the program. At this point right now it’s about the work and effort we put in day to day and consistently seeing improvement.”

Those improvements are what this program and its fans are starving for. Prior to the forfeited 2021 season, the Mustangs went 21-2 over the previous two seasons. James says a whole new brand of ball will be played come this fall.

“You’re going to see some guys that are out there competing,” James said. “They’re going to be playing fast, they’re going to be strong and physical. If you put that together the success piece will come. We don’t have specific expectations of what our record will look like this year but I can say you will see a different product on the football field.”

The Mustangs’ time to shine under their new leader will come Aug. 19 when they open the season against Charlotte Christian.