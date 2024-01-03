CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte soccer fans will be in for a treat this summer. A new professional soccer league will begin its inaugural season in August.

And this time, it’s for women.

“There’s no top-level professional women’s sports in Charlotte. Ever since the Sting left and we already play soccer on an outdoor rectangular field. So, we just will add women’s too. So we’re pretty excited about it,” said managing partner Jim McPhillamy.

He says the team intends to be one of the top 30 in the world. More than 40 women were at American Legion Memorial Stadium Wednesday for a tryout, with hopes of making the USL W League the feeder team for the Super League Carolina professional women’s team.

“And you just look back at the history of soccer in this state and not only this state, but this region. It’s always been there. It’s a hotbed; there’s several throughout the United States. And we’re in one of them. And it doesn’t make sense to me that it’s taken this long in a city this big to put a professional women’s soccer team on the map,” said newly announced Head Coach

Super League Carolina is one of the eight initial markets of the women’s professional league.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and have grown up playing in Charlotte, playing club soccer. So to get a professional team in Charlotte has always been a dream and I’m super excited. I think it’s going to be amazing for the city. It’s just such a growing city that is super supportive. So I’ve always dreamed of that and so I’m super excited for it.” Ashlynn Serepca, a former Women’s Alabama soccer player, said.

“Charlotte is like a booming city. I would say more than Cary, maybe. And it’s just very vibrant. And I love the city and I feel like the fans — You can only see it — The men’s team are very loyal and supportive. And I think it’s like going to be really up-and-coming for a women’s team. And who doesn’t love to watch women?” said Audrey

The league’s finalized team name will be announced in the coming months.