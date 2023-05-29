CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte 49ers will face off against the Tennessee Vols in the first round of the upcoming NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA announced on Monday.

The Niners clinched a spot in the tournament after defeating Dallas Baptist 5-2 on Sunday in the Conference USA Tournament Championship. It was the first title in the program’s history.

Charlotte appears in the NCAA Tourney for the seventh time and second time in three years.

The first round is a double-elimination round. The Clemson region also features Lipscomb and Clemson, the highest-seeded team in the region as a No. 4 seed.

The matchup airs on ESPNU at 6 p.m. on Friday.