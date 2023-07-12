KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The wildly popular Savannah Bananas baseball team had back-to-back, sell-out nights Tuesday and Wednesday at the Kannapolis Cannonballers stadium, boosting local businesses.

However, one Concord teenager stole the show at the end of Tuesday’s game, and it’s hard to steal it from the Bananas.

“The foul caught by a fan, and that’s your ballgame!” said the Savannah Bananas announcer on the team’s YouTube channel.

Couldn't write up the last out of the game any better than this



Banana Ball Rule #8: If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

15-year-old Khamani Faggart managed to save the best for last.

“I wasn’t paying attention to that bat at the moment, and I saw the ball coming our way, and I was like, ‘Watch out!'” said Faggart.

Faggart snagged the foul ball in front of a huge crowd and all of his baseball teammates at Winkler Middle School, helping the Bananas get the final out to win the game.

“The team going out there to swarm the fan, and that’s why you bring your club to the ballgame game, ended by the fan,” said the announcer. “The Bananas win it, 5-1. Are you kidding me? Let’s look at our hero tonight.”

“It was fun; they all ran out there, congratulating me, giving high fives, hugs, everything,” said Faggart.

The Bananas sold out the stadium two nights in a row, but the team has been more than just a hit on the field.

“It’s at least double, if not triple, what we would see on a Tuesday evening,” said Kyle Lingafelt, co-owner of Old Armor Beer Company across the street from the stadium.

Lingafelt says the Bananas game Tuesday had the biggest impact on his business of any event at the ballpark since its opening two years ago.

“We were seeing people as far away as south Charlotte and other parts of the state that probably had no idea Kannapolis was even on the map,” said Lingafelt.

The @TheSavBananas have arrived in Kannapolis‼️🍌 | What a scene from the @Kcannonballers ballpark as the team made their grand entrance. Open the floodgates! 😱 @SydneyHeiberger pic.twitter.com/CLM6Ui2HFv — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) July 11, 2023

It’s not the hometown team, but Faggart says they definitely made him feel like he’s one of them.

“The whole team ran over, brought me down, and we ran over to the mound and everything,” said Faggart.

“It’s just amazing and the first time they’ve played here, so he’s made a little history,” said Faggart’s mom, Tara.