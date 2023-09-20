The Carolina Panthers say starting quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers say starting quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury.

Team officials had a walk-through Wednesday before Sunday’s Week 2 game in Seattle.

The rookie completed 22 of his 33 passing attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown in a Monday night 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Team officials said quarterback Jake Luton moved up to the practice squad Wednesday. The Panthers (0-2) have veteran backup Andy Dalton in reserve.

Four other players were on the mend Wednesday, including outside linebackers Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houstin (calf), along with running back Miles Sanders (pectoral), and linebacker Chandler Wooten (knee). Outside linebacker Amaré Barno (thigh) was listed as a full participant.

The Panthers will have a full practice Thursday.