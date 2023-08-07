Wyndham Clark won both the Wells Fargo Championship (pictured) and U.S. Open in 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The PGA Tour revealed its 2024 schedule Monday and features three North Carolina events plus a record prize for the champion.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one of eight Signature Events, which are limited-field tournaments with increased prize money and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). It will be held May 6-12 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Wyndham Clark won the tournament this season.

One of the four majors, the U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst in 2024. The Father’s Day tradition will be June 10-16 at the Pinehurst No. 2 course for the fourth time in 25 years. Clark also won the 2023 event.

Greensboro’s Wyndham Championship will again serve as the PGA regular-season finale. The tournament, which crowned Lucas Glover champions Sunday, will be Aug. 5-11 at Sedgefield Country Club.

The PGA Tour returns to a calendar-year schedule for the first time since 2012. The 2024 regular season, consisting of 36 events, begins in January with the “Opening Drive” at The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii and ends in Greensboro.

The FedEx Playoffs begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 12-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, and conclude with the Tour Championship Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, at Atlanta’s East Lake Club.

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship and are exempt from Full-Field Events and The Players Championship in 2025. The FedExCup champion will be crowned in Atlanta and awarded a record $25 million bonus.

The Myrtle Beach Classic, a 300-FedExCup point event played additionally the week of the Wells Fargo , debuts at Dunes Golf & Beach Club the same week as the Wells Fargo. Other additional events in 2024 include the Puerto Rico Open (March 4-10), Corales Puntacana Championship (April 15-21), TBA event (July 8-14), and Barracuda Championship (July 15-21).

The tour will return to South Carolina’s coast April 15-21, the week after The Masters, for the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. It joins Wells Fargo as a Signature Event.