CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sports betting in North Carolina, once it becomes legal, will largely be by phone, with brick-and-mortar physical locations likely coming later in the year, according to sports betting experts.

The window for sports betting to become legal starts on Monday, Jan. 8, though officials said that will not be happening, due to a number of matters that still need to be addressed in terms by the state.

“Some smaller operators, we still don’t know when (they’re) going to launch,” said Steve Bittenbender, with BetCarolina.com and the Gambling.com Group, which offer online gambling resources.

Queen City News obtained the list of companies wanting to operate interactive sports betting in North Carolina from the state Lottery Commission.

FanDuel, Draft Kings, Fanatics, Bet365, ESPN Bet and Underdog Sports are among the services and/or companies that are effectively wanting to operate in North Carolina. While their operations may be available sooner, actual physical locations will not.

“There may be things that open up a little bit later, mainly when the sport that’s in season starts,” said Bittenbender.

Though a Jan. 8 launch is highly unlikely, lawmakers and sports betting experts still expect a start date around March, in time for the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

“It’s an opportunity, especially given how popular college basketball is in North Carolina,” said Bittenbender.

Experts said venues such as Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and Charlotte Motor Speedway, which can operate sports wagering services, may offer a digital choice first, before a physical location.