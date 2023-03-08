CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Grab your paddles and sneakers! A new year-round pickleball league is starting in Charlotte at the end of March.

The founders of the league are taking advantage of the growing popularity of the sport, while also giving back to the community.

Pickleball is popular, to the point you won’t have any trouble finding a player who can give you a list of why the sport is red hot.

“It’s social, it’s fun. It can be competitive but I think it’s just a great way to get out and get active,” said Julie Lowe.

Lowe started playing PIckleball about a year ago, using her years of experience with tennis to get out on the similar-looking Pickleball court.

“A lot of my friends would call and say ‘Hey do you want to play Pickleball?’ So of course with tennis and pickleball being very similar I decided to start playing,” said Lowe.

Not long after volleying the ball around Lowe and a friend noticed the need for a league in Charlotte.

It’s not just any league, but one that allows anyone to play, even those with a busy schedule.

“This league offers players the opportunity to play at their convenience,” said Lowe.

Play The Ladders allows people to sign-up online, picking where and when they want to play. The league takes care of the rest, keeping weekly scores and matching players together.

Within the first week of registration, more than 100 people signed up. Players are coming from all different age groups and skill levels.

“I think anyone can go out and pick up a paddle and have fun and actually keep a game going,” said Lowe.

There is a trophy and prize on the line at the end of the season, but a portion of the registration fee from players is donated to a Charlotte-area non-profit. This year proceeds are being donated to Bosom Buddies, a breast cancer awareness organization here in the Charlotte area.

Registration is still open and the season begins on March 20. You can sign-up here.