CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Professional golfer and Gastonia native Harold Varner III was arrested Thursday for driving while impaired, county records show.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old Varner was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 7:24 p.m. in Charlotte.

Varner plays on the LIV Tour, where he finished seventh in the 2023 standings. He tied for 29th at last year’s Master’s. He played collegiately for East Carolina and started his pro career in 2012.