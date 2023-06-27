CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Queens University will need to find new coaches on the diamond after its entire baseball staff stepped down this week, CSL learned Tuesday.

Head baseball coach Ross Steedley took over the program in 2020 in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and guided the program during the school’s transition to Division 1. He resigns from the position with a 55-81 record across three seasons.

“After a lot of prayer and thoughtful consideration I’ve made the decision to step away as the head baseball coach to pursue other professional and personal opportunities,” Steedley said in a statement.

In 2021, Steedley led the Royals to their best season that resulted in the team making their first-ever postseason appearance as the No. 4 seed in the Division 2 South Atlantic Conference.

That same season Steedley was fundamental in the development of Queens’ first-ever player to be drafted by an MLB team in right-handed pitcher Tanner Jacobson.

This spring, the team’s first in the Division 1 ranks, Queens went 17-38 while in the Atlantic Sun conference. The team plays its games off-campus at Carolinas Metro Park.

Steedley joined the Royals after spending one year at Jacksonville University as an assistant coach. Prior to that, he had coaching stops at Gardner-Webb University and UNC Charlotte.

“The work Coach Steedley has done to help grow our baseball program over the past three seasons has been greatly appreciated and we wish him all the best with what is next on his coaching journey,” Athletic Director Cherie Swarthout said in a statement.

The school said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.