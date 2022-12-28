CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With the Panthers hot and still angling for the playoffs, Tom Brady and the Bucs come into Sunday’s game as a 3-point favorite. A Panthers season sweep would be oh-so nice.

Fill in the blank: Steve Wilks is __?

If the Hornets were a holiday movie, what movie would they be?

Will Cade Klubnick lead Clemson back to the CFP?

Is Tom Brady ever going to retire? If he doesn’t, will teams lose interest him? Or better yet, will teams be interested in him when he’s 50?

With Ed Reed now coaching, what other former player would you like to see coach?

What’s the best college bowl trophy?

It’s all on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

