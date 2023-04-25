ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track sees hundreds of riders daily.

As the site for significant competitions and more on the way, the Parks and Recreation Department just received a new grant to make improvements.

“We’re doing upgrades to our BMX track in preparation for the 2024 UCI World Games to be about 50 countries coming into our community,” said John Taylor, Rock Hill’s director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

South Carolina’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism announced the track was one of four grant recipients across the state.

Taylor says the big competitions significantly boost the city’s tourism economy.

Rock Hill is getting about $174,000 to improve sidewalk and parking conditions.

“We’re going to make some improvements at the track in parking areas and connectivity,” Taylor said. “We held this event in 2017. It’ll just make for a better customer experience.”

Taylor says they’ll connect sidewalks from the parking areas to the main facility.

The World Championships bring in about 20-30,000 people for ten days in October, just before the Paris Olympics for riders who make the cut.

In March, the BMX supercross site held Nationals, seeing thousands of people and raking in about $3.2 million in revenue for the city.

The World Championships are estimated to bring in about $20 million.

“We have supercross races that bring in a lot of riders from international places and whatnot,” said rider and parent Chris Finley. “The parking gets a little bit at the nationals for sure is a little tight.”

He’s glad the parking issues are being addressed.

He once had to park more than a mile from the track and take a shuttle bus to the site.

“We definitely use up all of the available parking up here, plus the extra parking at the RV lot last time,” Finley said. “In addition to the overflow for just the yearly nationals, this year we have two nationals, so it’s kind of a big deal for us for the world’s races; it’s even bigger.”