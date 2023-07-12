KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Savannah Bananas have taken over Kannapolis.

Known for their showman brand of baseball, the Bananas take sports entertainment to a whole new level, and their story started here in the Carolinas.

The @TheSavBananas have arrived in Kannapolis‼️🍌 | What a scene from the @Kcannonballers ballpark as the team made their grand entrance. Open the floodgates! 😱 @SydneyHeiberger pic.twitter.com/CLM6Ui2HFv — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) July 11, 2023

Bananas owner, Jesse Cole, played baseball and was involved in theatre at Wofford College in South Carolina, and he began his career in baseball with the Gastonia Grizzlies.

The Savannah Bananas is a culmination of Cole’s two great passions with the mission of making baseball fun for every fan.

The Bananas are currently on the Banana World Tour, taking the team to 33 cities nationwide, including two nights in Kannapolis, N.C.