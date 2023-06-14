(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Southeastern Conference announced its schools’ opponents for the 2024 football schedule, and two longtime rivals are missing from South Carolina’s slate.

In the first season when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference, schedules across the league are undergoing a major shakeup. The Gamecocks won’t play East Division foes George and Florida for the first time since joining the SEC in 1992.

South Carolina will welcome LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Missouri to Williams Brice Stadium. For conference road games, the Gamecocks will travel to Kentucky, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

In 2024, the SEC is removing divisions and will play as a 16-team league. It will be the first ever matchup against Oklahoma, who, like Texas is coming from the Big 12.

As far as this coming season, South Carolina plays at Georgia Sept. 16 and at hosts Florida Oct. 14. They open the year Sept. 2 against UNC at Bank of America Stadium.