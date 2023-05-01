CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Tom Hannifan, a former WWE commentator and current sports broadcaster for Bleav Sports Network and Impact Wrestling, joined CSL Monday for an exclusive interview.

With a rich wrestling background, Hannifan explained his expansion into covering football came from his love for the sport.

“I’m getting to a little bit of everything,” Hannifan said. “One of my all-time favorite things is following college football, following the NFL as well.”

Hannifan expressed his interest in the Panthers’ offseason and gave his thoughts on Bryce Young getting drafted No. 1.

“I think he [Young] and C.J. Stroud were the two best quarterbacks in the draft,” Hannifan said. “I think Bryce Young, from the neck up, is the best quarterback in this draft. That’s why Carolina moved heaven and earth to get him.”

The NFC South seems like a relatively ‘open’ division for the taking next season. With a few teams making minor or significant changes this offseason, Hannifan dove into possibilities he expects to unfold.

“I still worry about the Falcons offensively,” Hannifan explained. “Carolina, the fourth-best defense last season. I think they did a lot to solidify their starting 11 going into this upcoming season. Tampa Bay, I think it’s going to be a really rough year. The Saints, it’s just what is Derek Carr ultimately going to wind up to be.”