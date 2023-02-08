SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rowan County’s first Super Bowl football player will take the field this Sunday in Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is a North Rowan High School graduate. As Hargrave prepares for the biggest game of his career, he knows his North Carolina family and friends will be rooting for him.

“This is the first player from Rowan County to make it to the Super Bowl. So, he is really making history,” said Hargrave’s high school coach Michael White, Sr.

Even though Hargrave graduated from high school in 2011, his former coach keeps in touch with the football standout and considers him a son. Hargrave is now North Rowan’s principal.

“It makes me feel good because he earned it. I always knew in high school that he would be better and go pro,” White said.

After his graduation, the 6-foot-3 star played at South Carolina State. In 2016, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round, beating draft predictions. Many said the North Rowan product was a fifth-round pick.

Seven years later, Hargrave has made the sport’s premiere game with the Eagles.

“Just to be in that atmosphere, in the city, on the field – to see it, to be able to witness it, and to see his dreams come true. Very exciting,” said Hargrave’s father, Pastor Timothy Bates.

Hargrave’s parents have been cheering him on the whole way. They plan to fly to Arizona on Friday morning.

Of course, Rowan County’s interested in their native son’s big game.

“Salisbury is a close-knit community. It’s really an example of, ‘It takes a village,’” Bates said. “This is a community thing. We’re all winning. When one wins, we all win.”

Friends and family not making the cross-country trip to watch Hargrove play will be watching the broadcast. But they’re hoping to celebrate the 300-pound star with some possible plans after Sunday.

“I want to throw a parade for him, and there’s other things in the works that I want to do,” White said. “I’m not going to let the cat out of the bag yet.”

In addition to Hargrave, two other North Carolina locals play on the Eagles: Jordan Davis from Charlotte’s Mallard Creek and Landon Dickerson from South Caldwell in Hudson.