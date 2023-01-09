The Sept. 9 event will come after the winter Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the summer AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord’s zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotorcross World Championship first playoff round this September.

The Concord track will host the first of three playoff events. The three-playoff round event will be part of the SuperMotocross League, a new venture between Florida-based Feld Motor Sports and West Virginia-based MX Sports Pro Racing.

The Sept. 9 event will come after the winter Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the summer AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The SuperMotocross World Championship series, a 31-race season that comprises Supercross (17 races), Pro Motocross (11 races), and the SuperMotocross Playoffs (3 races), will boast the sport’s largest payout of $10 million throughout the entire season. A guaranteed $1 million will go to the 450cc champion and $500,000 to the 250cc champion. Prize money is being added to the Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, leaving $5.5 million up for grabs for the playoffs and final.

The second Playoff race will be held at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, on Sept. 23, followed by the SuperMotocross World Championship final from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 14.

“The design from the get-go was to make sure that each part of the country was represented so fans would have an opportunity to experience SuperMotocross first-hand,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports. “It was important to have one playoff in the East, a second in the Midwest, and then the final on the West Coast making each round easily accessible to each region. zMAX Dragway, Chicagoland Speedway and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum all provide the perfect footprint to create world-class SuperMotocross tracks and a one-of-a-kind fan experience that will blend elements from both Supercross and Pro Motocross.”

zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord and is the world’s first four-lane dragway. Built in 2008, zMAX is considered the “Bellagio of Dragstrips” for its expansive layout, large capacity grandstands and 40 luxury suites.

zMAX is going to provide a layout where the league’s track builders can create lanes suited for grandstand and suite viewing while also allowing fans to “line the fence” as they typically would at an outdoor Pro Motocross event.

The SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races and final will operate under a two-race format known as “motos” for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, where Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.

Tickets for the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final will go on pre-sale, Tuesday, Jan. 31, followed by public on-sale Tuesday, Feb. 7.

For more information on the SuperMotocross World Championship and to stay up to date on the latest news surrounding the sport’s newest era, log on to SuperMotocross.com.