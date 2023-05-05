CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Welcome, pickleball lovers!

The Queen City is home to yet another professional sport, as the Carvana PPA Tour hosts its OS1st North Carolina Open from May 4th through the 7th.

Pro tennis player and Charlotte resident, Jack Sock, made his pro pickleball debut at the tournament.

“I kinda wanna hopefully be that guy to help be the bridge, kinda be the gap between the two,” Sock said. “I can maybe play both at the same time as a career.”

Sock, the four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, played in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles at the event.

“I can hopefully show people that they’re both super fun in their own way,” Sock continued. “I think there’s no reason for everyone not to get along in the two sports.

The purse is slated out at $234,314 in prize money; this is the second straight year the PPA Tour has returned to Charlotte.

To nab tickets, click here.