CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Soon after taking the job as the head coach of the Charlotte 49ers football team, Biff Poggi welcomed 28 transfers to the program.

On the surface, it would sure seem like he’s a fan of the controversial transfer portal.

But hold on.

“You didn’t ask me if I thought it was good for the game,” he pointed out.

His opinion, much like the issue, is much more complicated.

See, Poggi doesn’t have a problem with the idea of the portal itself; instead, he feels his peers are to blame.

“People are overstepping their bounds by promising them playing time,” he said.

And when they don’t get it, they leave town. That’s what Demon Clowney did in the offseason when he joined Charlotte from Ole Miss.

“It wasn’t really a tough decision,” he stressed. “I finally get to play.”

The defensive end is one of six thousand college football players who entered the portal since the 2022 season began; 2,100 alone joined last December.

It’s an astounding number that doesn’t make former Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra miss certain aspects of the job. Tyra worked at UofL from 2018 until 2021. He’s now a senior vice president for Houchens Industries.

Like Poggi, Tyra believes there’s a lot of dishonesty in college sports today. However, he feels it goes well beyond the matter of playing time.

“The idea of the NIL not being used as an inducement seems naïve,” Tyra said.

Though direct deals would clearly violate NCAA recruiting rules, Tyra believes it’s still happening. He is not pointing figures, but he admits he shakes his head when he sees a starter going from one Power Five Conference to the next.

“How much is enough?” he questioned. “If a kid is in the NIL and he is making a couple hundred thousand dollars, I’m not sure he wants to go back and say, ‘Hey, we are all going to make 50; I’m not going to take a pay cut.'”

Kansas transfer Hunter Dickinson seemingly would agree, recently admitting that money played a huge part in his decision to leave the Michigan basketball team.

“The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase,” he said on his podcast. “I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year.”

According to INFLCR, a brand-building software platform, the average deal for Division I football players rose 179% in the NIL’s second year of existence. With the balance of power shifting fast, some traditionalists may feel the fabric of the NCAA is hanging by a thread. However, Tyra remains hopeful about finding a solution that satisfies everyone.

“I don’t want to give up on the system,” he said. “But it is going to take some work and think about all the things that occurred and how you mitigate it or frankly improve it.”

Ultimately, things might get worse before they get better. That’s why Poggi advises potential student-athletes to be wary of any deal that sounds too good to be true.

“If any coach offers you NIL, ask him to put it in on paper and sign it,” he said.

Poggi isn’t counting on that happening any time soon.

Until then, he says he’ll continue to shoot straight, promising his players nothing except an opportunity and his best.