CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte 49ers are making a major jump into the American Athletic Conference.

The 49ers won a school-record eight conference championships in their final year in Conference USA. Athletic Director Mike Hill acknowledges it was an amazing year but they want more heading into the AAC. The school is not just chasing invitations and conference titles but more NCAA appearances and advancing in the tournament.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Carla Gebhart sat down with Hill in an exclusive interview.