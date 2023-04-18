CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fans of the USA Men’s Soccer National Team in Charlotte are in for a treat this summer.

For the first time ever, the squad will play in the Queen City at Bank of America as it was named as one of the four participants in July’s Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday.

Concacaf Gold Cup headed to Bank of America Stadium in 2023

“The honor of hosting the United States Men’s National Team at such a pivotal moment in the soccer landscape of this country is a testament to the region’s deep history of being a soccer hotbed,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said in announcing the news.

The featured matches are USA taking on Nicaragua and Honduras facing Haiti on July 2 at Bank of America Stadium. This is the fourth time Charlotte has hosted Concacaf matches.

“This has undoubtedly been reinforced by Charlotte FC’s historic expansion into Major League Soccer and Tepper Sports and Entertainment’s commitment to bringing top-class entertainment, including international soccer matches, to Uptown Charlotte.”

The Gold Cup takes place every two years and Concacaf consists of teams from the Caribbean, North America, and Central America.

Tickets go on sale next week.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a much broader approach than the previous owner Jerry Richardson, whose focus was solely on the NFL team and this is the latest installment at Bank of America Stadium featuring events other than NFL games. Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC is in its second season and local high school football contests will take place here next season. Numerous concerts and festivals have been announced as well.