WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There is one fewer sports stadium named after Truist, as Wake Forest University announced the new name for its football stadium.

The Demon Deacons announced Wednesday coach Dave Clawson’s team will now play in Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The facility was formerly Truist Field and before the 2019 BB&T-SunTrust bank merger, BB&T Field.

Allegacy has been a partner with the school for more than 20 years, sharing deep roots in Winston-Salem. The new multi-year commitment is the largest corporate partnership in Wake Forest history, deepening the financial institution’s existing partnership with the school.

Charlotte-based Truist still has a relationship with the Wake Forest athletics department, however. The company will become an official banking partner of Wake Forest Athletics and presenting partner of Wake Forest Women’s Athletics.

Through the agreement, Truist will establish a more robust presence across all women’s sports. This will include enhancing career and leadership opportunities for women student-athletes, supporting and increasing awareness of associated fundraising campaigns and increasing its marketing presence on-site and online.

The stadium was one of many in the piedmont of North Carolina and the Southeast with the Truist name. Others include Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights; Truist Park (Atlanta Braves); and Truist Point (High Point Rockers).

The Demon Deacons football team will open the 2023 season in their newly named stadium Aug. 31 against Elon University.