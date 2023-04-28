CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A star-studded field has been set for the Wells Fargo Championship next week.

The 150 golfers to commit to play the event at Quail Hollow Country Club include a bevvy of the PGA’s top players. The event was held in Maryland last year since the President’s Cup took place locally last September. In 2021 Rory McIroy won, and will return this year.

The tournament’s festivities will be held May 1-7, with the first round on Thursday, May 4.

Here are the headliners, with their world rankings:

Rory McIlroy (3)

Xander Schauffele (5)

Matt Fitzpatrick (6)

Jordan Spieth (10)

Collin Morikawa (13)

Justin Thomas (14)

Tony Finau (16)

Jason Day (34)

Adam Scott (41)

Rickie Fowler (53)

There are several players from North Carolina too, including Quail Hollow resident and Raleigh native Webb Simpson. The others are:

Ryan Gerard (Raleigh)

Will Gordon (Davidson)

Ben Griffin (Chapel Hill)

Chesson Hadley (Raleigh)

Doc Redman (Raleigh)

Alex Smalley (Greensboro)

The deadline for players to put their name in was 5 p.m. Friday, and players can withdraw at any time.

Tickets cost $50 for practice rounds Monday-Wednesday, then $90 for single-day tournament passes. Weekly ground tickets are $250.