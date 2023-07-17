CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – You can’t talk about high school football in Charlotte without mentioning Mallard Creek.

The success and talent over the years is there.

Fourteen straight winning seasons dating back to 2009, state titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015, and four NFL draft picks over the last eight years: most notably first-round pick and Georgia national champion Jordan Davis, who’s with the Eagles.

As for the 2023 edition of the Mavericks, things are starting to come together this summer after an up-and-down spring period.

“The spring was a little sloppy,” Mallard Creek linebacker Tyrek Brown said. “But, everybody is stepping up, and this team is working together as a family, and we have gotten better as a whole. Everything is more coordinated, together, and organized, and we’ve just gotten better.”

Those strides have the Mavericks optimistic for the upcoming campaign.

There is a lot to build off of after last year’s 8-4 season that included quality wins over Gaffney and Hough. Mallard Creek will be powered by its offense as the Mavs look to reload in 2023.

“I think we had a lot of depth defensively last year that we lost,” said Mallard Creek head coach Kennedy Tinsley. “We’re building in those areas. But offensively, we return some guys that are really talented, so it’s looking good for us.”

One of those star offensive players is senior wideout Benjamin Black. The 3-star recruit committed to Rutgers in June and is looking to build off a solid junior season and finish his career as a Maverick on a strong note.

“I had to take a big role and really step up,” Mallard Creek receiver Benjamin Black said. “I’ve been taking over and leading everybody, including my receivers, by getting them right and talking to them. I’ve been talking to the defensive backs as well and making sure we have this thing together this year.”

While a conference championship last year was nice, the Mavericks are hungrier for much more this fall. Getting back to the mountaintop starts and ends with being on one accord.

“I feel like we need to play together; that’s something that was missing last year,” Mallard Creek defensive tackle Jerome Triplin III said. “I feel like our young guys can always buy in with the talent that we have. We all love the game of football, and if we just come together and play, I feel like this team can go all the way.”

The first step of Mallard Creek’s mission comes on Aug. 17 against crosstown foe Independence in the nightcap of Charlotte Kickoff Night.