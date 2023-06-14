CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bill allowing sports wagering statewide in North Carolina officially got the signature of Governor Roy Cooper at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday.

But now that it’s legal, what can you expect?

The bill — now state law — sets things in motion with the state to get the systems set up for regulation.

“We know that this is a place that is an economic engine for N.C. and a place where professional sports are already growing and has the potential to grow even more,” said Cooper at the signing ceremony.

'A HISTORIC DAY.' 📱💰🏈 | Here's the moment sports betting became legal in North Carolina! Latest: https://t.co/X60HsgpfaD pic.twitter.com/Y3JASFNo9u — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) June 14, 2023

The work to put it in place includes setting up a proper regulatory system, which is being done through the state’s Lottery Commission.

“We have to make sure the licenses are issued properly and that safeguards are set up and that the regulations are put in place,” Cooper said. “But I think everyone wants to see it by the end of the year.”

The law allows for up to 12 licenses. Places like the Spectrum Center, Bank of America Stadium, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have already been talked about as locations.

Representatives for Spectrum Center would not comment on the specifics of any plans and what it would look like but noted a full expectation to have something that is both online and in person.

“Fans can bet online, they can bet in sports bars that have been created, and it’s exciting to think about the possibilities of what this can do,” said Hornets President Fred Whitefield.

The legislation, passed on a bipartisan level and supported early on by Cooper, has been something North Carolinians have wanted for a while now.

A new Elon University poll showed that while many people do believe the money from sports wagering would generate useful tax revenues, residents did not think it would stop the illegal betting already happening.

To that end, there are concerns from some that this could lead to a furtherance of gambling addiction, along with the possibility of cheating or a loss of integrity in the sports wagering system.

“Sports betting operators are getting flags, are raising flags, investigations are happening,” said Steve Bittenbender with Gambling.com Group.

Bittenbender said any news about any abuses within the system would show just how well the system does work.

“This is what happens in a regulated sports betting market,” he said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Lawmakers have continuously noted that they want a proper launch and proper system for sports betting in N.C.

For the businesses who want to take part, though–they’re chomping at the bit.

“Whenever the state says go, whenever we get the green flag, we’ll be ready,” said Greg Walter with the Charlotte Motor Speedway.