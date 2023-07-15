CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’re a fan of the Charlotte Hornets or another NBA team, you may be feeling the drag of the offseason.

Some fans may disconnect and treat it like an offseason for themselves, while others may be itching for any bit of team content they can find.

New research from Betway has outlined which teams have the most supportive fans based on several key metrics.

Betway

Each franchise was ranked against each other with three metrics: total number of fan posts during the offseason, total Google searches during the offseason and percentage of online fanbase growth (using data from HypeAuditor).

Charlotte native Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have the most supportive fans with a support score of 98.54. That’s almost 20 points higher than the Boston Celtics who came in second place.

The Charlotte Hornets recorded an overall supporter score of 15.4, which is ranked as the third lowest in the NBA.

Despite the low numbers, searches for Hornets season tickets have increased as much as 43% since the final game of last season, according to data from Google Trends.

On the bright side, fans of the Carolina Hurricanes came in as the 10th most supportive fan base during the offseason, according to the same metrics.