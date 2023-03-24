CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The World Pickleball Tour is one of the largest amateur tours in the world. For the second year in a row, the league has returned to the Charlotte Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club for The Charlotte Challenger.

This is actually the 3rd tournament hosted by the league in the Queen City in 3 years, with one taking place last fall.

This year more than 350 players have signed up to play in the tournament that goes through Sunday. The players come from across the southeast.

Organizers say one player made the more than three-hour drive from Tennessee on Friday Morning to make it before play started at 8 a.m.

All the gold medal winners from the tournament in Charlotte will be entered into the 2024 National Championship event in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Organizers say the national championship with have a $175,000 cash purse, which is the largest for an amateur event.