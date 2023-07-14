CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Within weeks of its launch, ChatGPT became an international topic, as the app’s usage of artificial intelligence drew both praise and concern.

“I think we made a good case for why the FTC should act,” president and founder of the Center for AI and Digital Policy Marc Rotenberg said.

ChatGPT can answer questions and assist users with tasks, such as composing emails and essays.

The research organization focuses on emerging issues related to AI. Back in March, the Washington-based CAIDP sent a lengthy complaint to the Federal Trade Commission, urging the agency to investigate OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

“It was an easy complaint for us to write because we looked mostly at the documentation that OpenAI itself has provided about ChatGPT,” Rotenberg said.

Four months after the CAIDP filed the complaint, leaked documents this week show the FTC is stepping in.

According to reports, the agency is requesting OpenAI to hand over records regarding its handling of personal data and inaccurate information.

“We’ve got this brand-new technology and none of the standard principals, regulations or laws really apply neatly to AI because AI is so different from any other technology that came before it,” said Enrico Schaefer, managing partner and attorney at Traverse Legal.

Schaefer specializes in AI litigation. He has represented major AI startups and companies looking to utilize AI in their business.

“The main point is to try and identify where the issues are that could potentially put you out of business,” Schaefer said.

He says OpenAI seems to be committed to doing the right thing, referencing the platform’s response to copyright infringement claims and lawsuits filed against the company.

On Twitter, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to the FTC’s investigation:

it is very disappointing to see the FTC's request start with a leak and does not help build trust.



that said, it’s super important to us that out technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident we follow the law. of course we will work with the FTC. — Sam Altman (@sama) July 13, 2023

“If the regulatory process works well, then I think over time, the companies develop better products, they are safer, they are more reliable, and when you turn to a product to generate text, it ends up doing what you want it to do,” Rotenberg said.